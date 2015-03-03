The UEFA Champions League logo is seen during the draw ceremony for the 2013/2014 Champions League Cup soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte-Carlo August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Amet

BERNE Around one third of the 70,500 tickets for this year's Champions League final in Berlin will be reserved for football officials, sponsors and corporate hospitality, UEFA said on Tuesday.

European football's governing body said 20,000 tickets would be allocated to supporters of each of the two finalists, with another 6,000 going on sale to neutral fans via UEFA's website.

"As usual, fans and the general public are being allocated the majority of the tickets for the final," UEFA said in a statement.

"The remaining tickets are allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and to serve the corporate hospitality programme."

UEFA said prices for the match at the Olympiastadion on June 6 would range from 70 euros (50 pounds) for category four tickets to 390 euros for category one.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)