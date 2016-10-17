Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 15/10/16Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld is stretchered off after sustaining a injuryReuters / Dylan Martinez

BERLIN Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has been ruled out of their Champions League Group E match against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday but his injury is less serious than initially feared, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.

Alderweireld was carried off during Tottenham's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, clutching his knee after landing awkwardly in the second half.

"We will wait for the scan but we believe it's not a big issue," Pochettino told reporters. "He got a knock on his leg but it was better yesterday today. I hope it is nothing important.

"It was a big knock, a heavy knock in his leg - but we hope that it's not a big problem for next week.

"Now we have to wait for the result of the scan, which he took this afternoon. Everyone else is okay. We are only missing Harry Kane," said Pochettino.

Eric Dier and Kevin Wimmer are possible replacements for Alderweireld against Leverkusen.

While Spurs are the Premier League's only unbeaten side, they stumbled badly in their opening Champions League group, losing 2-1 at home to AS Monaco.

Tottenham bounced back to win 1-0 at CSKA Moscow in their next group match with a goal from prolific striker Heung-min Son, who is returning to his former club.

The South Korean played for Leverkusen for two seasons before joining Tottenham in 2015.

"We want to make an impact," Son told reporters. "We go everywhere to get three points. It's an exciting game for me. It'll be special but I want to win.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)