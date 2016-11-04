Tottenham Hotspur could not have been in a worse situation before Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal but captain Hugo Lloris believes it also gives the side the ideal chance to win back fans and gain some momentum.

Tottenham are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League but their strong start to the season has been derailed with Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League loss to Bayer Leverkusen extending their winless streak to six games in all competitions.

"We cannot be in a worse situation," goalkeeper Lloris told British media after the loss against Leverkusen at Wembley.

"We will be back in a Premier League game in a great stadium, with a good pitch. We need to enjoy that kind of moment and stay united.

"I hope we are aware that the kind of game against Arsenal is a big opportunity for everyone to enjoy football, share a great moment of football with the fans and try to make them proud of us."

Spurs are fifth in table and trail second-placed Arsenal by three points after 10 games.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)