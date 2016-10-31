Tottenham Hotspur's 1-1 draw with champions Leicester City at White Hart Lane on Saturday was their third straight Premier League game without a win but manager Mauricio Pochettino says there is no reason to panic.

Spurs, the only unbeaten team in the Premier League this season, are in fifth place having won five and drawn five of their opening 10 games.

They are three points behind leaders Manchester City and despite three straight draws in the league Pochettino is maintaining perspective.

"Me, I never panic, not in football. Sometimes I am scared to walk on the street because you never know if there are crazy people out there, but in football never," he told British media.

Having scored just three goals in their last five games, Tottenham have sorely missed Harry Kane but Pochettino said he would not rush the striker back from injury.

Kane suffered an ankle injury against Sunderland last month but could return this week.

"He is 50-50. Maybe on Monday he can be in the group. We will assess him and see if he is available to be selected, but he will not be involved in the starting 11," the Argentine added.

Pochettino said his side's lack of goals should not be placed at the doorstep of his strikers.

"We cannot have all the pressure on our striker. Our second line need to score more, be more determined, and maybe we are lacking those goals this season," he said.

Spurs host German side Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to face Arsenal in the league four days later.

