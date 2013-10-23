McIlroy eyes regaining number one world ranking
Patience will be a virtue for Rory McIlroy on Sunday as he seeks to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and possibly regain the world number one ranking.
MOSCOW Manchester City's Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure said he was the victim of racist abuse from the stands during his side's 2-1 Champions League victory away at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.
"I told the ref. I think it was unbelievable and very sad. We want to stop that," Toure, who was subjected to monkey chants at the Khimki Arena, told Sky Sports.
"I think UEFA have to do a lot to try to stop it. Maybe close the stadium for a couple of games. As an African player, it is always sad when you hear something like that."
City manager Manuel Pellegrini added: "It's a pity and I hope we have the right measures."
Sergio Aguero scored twice to give City, who fell behind to Zoran Tosic's strike, their second victory in Group D. They have six points from three games while CSKA have three.
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.