LONDON Barcelona, AC Milan and Arsenal can all book places in the knockout stages of the Champions League with wins on Tuesday.

Holders Barcelona travel to Prague to play Viktoria Plzen and Serie A champions Milan visit Belarussian side BATE Borisov in Group H while Arsenal host Olympique Marseille in Group F.

The Premier League club go into the game on the back of Saturday's morale-boosting domestic win over Chelsea, who can virtually ensure their presence in the last 16 with victory over Racing Genk in Group E.

Chelsea, who can also go through if Valencia fail to beat Bayer Leverkusen at home, will hope for a repeat of their result two weeks ago when they beat the Belgian club 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Surprise package APOEL Nicosia can strengthen their position at the top of Group G with victory over Europa League champions Porto, who have had only one win in their opening three encounters.

