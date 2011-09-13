England take back-row risk against experienced Wales
LONDON England will field one of their most callow-ever back-row combinations against a vastly experienced Welsh trio in their second Six Nations match in Cardiff on Saturday.
LONDON Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand will miss the Premier League champions' opening Champions League Group C match against Benfica in Lisbon on Wednesday, the club said on Tuesday.
A statement on the club's website (www.manutd.com) said Ferdinand was not part of the 19-man squad who flew from Manchester airport on Wednesday morning.
Ferdinand missed matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal because of a hamstring injury but played against Bolton Wanderers three days ago.
"Ferdinand's regular centre-back partner Nemanja Vidic will also miss the trip (calf), as expected, along with Tom Cleverley (foot), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Rafael (shoulder)," the statement said.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
English soccer club Manchester United is on course to meet its financial targets for 2016-17, it said on Thursday, citing commercial strength that helps to shield it from ups and downs on the pitch.
LONDON Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.