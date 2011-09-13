Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand talks to reporters during a meeting with fans at the English Premier League Asia trophy tour in Jakarta June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

LONDON Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand will miss the Premier League champions' opening Champions League Group C match against Benfica in Lisbon on Wednesday, the club said on Tuesday.

A statement on the club's website (www.manutd.com) said Ferdinand was not part of the 19-man squad who flew from Manchester airport on Wednesday morning.

Ferdinand missed matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal because of a hamstring injury but played against Bolton Wanderers three days ago.

"Ferdinand's regular centre-back partner Nemanja Vidic will also miss the trip (calf), as expected, along with Tom Cleverley (foot), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Rafael (shoulder)," the statement said.

