Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
MANCHESTER, England Nemanja Vidic travelled with the Manchester United squad for their Champions League visit to Romania on Monday while fellow central defender Rio Ferdinand remained at home, the club confirmed on their website.
Vidic has not played since suffering a calf injury in their opening game of the season against West Bromwich Albion on August 14.
He should return for the Group C match against Otelul Gelati which United need to win to kick-start their campaign after two draws against Benfica and Basel.
Vidic played for Serbia in their Euro 2012 qualifying defeat to Slovenia last week, but manager Alex Ferguson resisted the temptation to bring him back for Saturday's Premier League game against Liverpool at Anfield.
Ferdinand, who will be 33 next month, played the full 90 minutes against Liverpool and there were no reports of any injury problems following the match that ended in a 1-1 draw.
The England international also missed United's previous away match in the Champions League against Benfica a month ago, but was in the side that drew 3-3 with Basel on September 27.
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.