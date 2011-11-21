Arsenal's title bid 'never over' for fighting Wenger
Arsene Wenger refused to give up on Arsenal's chances of winning this season's Premier League, despite trailing Chelsea by 12 points after a 3-1 weekend defeat by the league leaders.
MANCHESTER, England Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney sat out training Monday but should be fit for their Champions League match at home to Benfica, manager Alex Ferguson said on the eve of the game.
The England international, who has scored nine league goals this season, played the whole of Saturday's 1-0 win at Swansea City in the Premier League.
"Wayne Rooney got a few knocks Saturday, he missed training today, but he should be OK for tomorrow," Ferguson told a news conference before Tuesday's Group C match against the Portuguese side at Old Trafford.
He added that defender Jonny Evans had a tight hamstring but should also be fit for the game.
United and Benfica lead the group with eight points, with United ahead on goal difference.
Victory for either Tuesday would put that side through to the knockout stage as group winners with a game to spare. A draw would send both through if FC Basel lose to Otelul Galati.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is not in any danger of losing his job despite the team failing to win a game since the start of the year, the club's chairman Jeff Mostyn has said.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.