McIlroy eyes regaining number one world ranking
Patience will be a virtue for Rory McIlroy on Sunday as he seeks to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and possibly regain the world number one ranking.
MANCHESTER, England Striker Robin van Persie was left out of Manchester United's squad to face Real Sociedad in their Champions League match at Old Trafford on Wednesday as he struggles to shake off knocks sustained on international duty with the Netherlands.
"He's just never really recovered from the knocks he had, he was away with Holland a week or so ago and he's got two bad toes and he's been complaining about his groin a little bit," United manager David Moyes told Sky Sports.
"So we took the chance to see if we could rest him tonight and get him ready for the weekend (when United host Stoke City in the Premier League)."
The Dutchman's absence means a start for Mexico striker Javier Hernandez in the Group A match.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Stephen Wood)
Patience will be a virtue for Rory McIlroy on Sunday as he seeks to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and possibly regain the world number one ranking.
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.