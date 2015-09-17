Valencia's coach Nuno Espirito Santo (L) reacts during their Champions League play-off second leg soccer match against Monaco at the Louis II stadium in Monaco August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

VALENCIA, Spain Valencia must quickly put their disappointment at losing Wednesday's Champions League Group H opener at home to Zenit St Petersburg behind them and switch their attention back to La Liga, according to coach Nuno.

Valencia’s hopes of a winning return to Europe's elite club competition after a two-year absence were dashed when Brazil forward Hulk struck twice for the Russian champions in a 3-2 victory at the Mestalla.

Nuno's side have also made a less-than-convincing start to their domestic league campaign, drawing their opening two matches before securing a 1-0 win with a late goal at promoted Sporting Gijon last weekend.

"The most important thing is that we pick ourselves up very quickly, put the Champions League to one side and draw some swift conclusions," Nuno told a news conference ahead of Saturday's match at home to last season's second-division champions Real Betis.

"We will work on individual aspects because we want to grow and improve," added the Portuguese.

"Nobody can afford to waste time complaining as we have another important game on Saturday."

Valencia were runners-up in the Champions League in 2000 and 2001 and last won La Liga in 2004 under new Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez.

Financial troubles hampered them in recent years but hopes are high of a return to former glories following the club's takeover last year by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)