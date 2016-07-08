Wang Jianlin, chairman of the Wanda Group, attends a signing ceremony for the strategic partnership between FIBA and Wanda Group in Beijing, China June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LONDON Chinese-owned Wanda Sports Holding played down a report on Friday that it was backing plans to launch a club soccer tournament to rival the European Champions League.

A report in the Financial Times said the group was seeking support in England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany by promising more places for teams in an enlarged tournament and higher revenues from broadcasting rights.

The report said talks had begun with Spain's La Liga and Italy's Serie A and that Wanda was planning to start discussions with England's Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 after the European championship which ends on Sunday.

Wanda Sports said in a statement that the article might give the impression that it is "pushing for European leagues and clubs to join a new competition", using the group's market power. "This impression is not accurate," it added.

Its representatives talked regularly to those involved in the sports industry to explore ways in which sports and business can be further developed, the statement said.

Conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, owned by Wang Jianlin, has been building up its sports business arm which owns a 20 percent stake in Atletico Madrid, beaten finalists in the Champions League last season.

It bought Swiss-based sports marketing firm Infront in a $1.2 billion deal last year.

Currently, clubs from England, Germany and Spain are granted four spots in the Champions League, the continent's most prestigious club tournament, while teams from France, Italy and Portugal are allotted three places each.

Continental European clubs are reported to be keen on changes to the Champions League to secure a more reliable flow of revenue and to try to keep up with teams from the English Premier League which has the most lucrative TV deals.

A soccer investment boom in China has helped propel interest in the game in the most populous country in the world.

Chinese firms have invested in overseas clubs, player agencies and media rights firms, and global soccer stars have moved to China in multi-million dollar deals.

