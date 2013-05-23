A copy of the Champions League trophy is seen at the 'Borusseum' museum of the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LONDON Saturday's Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will see the European Cup presented at Wembley for a record-extending seventh time.

The old Wembley hosted five finals, in 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992. The new stadium hosted the final in 2011.

After Wembley, the Heysel Stadium in Brussels has staged five final matches, including two in 1974, when the final was replayed. The finals of 1958, 1966 and 1985 were also staged there.

The Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna has staged four finals, in 1964, 1987, 1990 and 1995.

A look at the previous Wembley finals:

AC MILAN 2 BENFICA 1 - May 22, 1963

AC Milan became the first Italian club to win the European Cup and prevented Benfica, winners in 1961 and 1962, from completing a hat-trick with a 2-1 win on a Wednesday afternoon watched by 45,000 people.

Eusebio, who had scored twice when Benfica beat Real Madrid 5-3 in Amsterdam the previous season, put the holders ahead in the 18th minute but Milan replied with two second-half goals from Jose Altafini to win the first of their seven European Cups.

MANCHESTER UNITED 4 BENFICA 1 After Extra Time - May 29, 1968

The second final to be staged at Wembley and the second time Benfica lost, as Manchester United became the first English club to win the trophy.

On an emotional night at Wembley, 10 years after the Munich air disaster that decimated the "Busby Babes" side, manager Matt Busby led United to a win with two goals from Munich survivor Bobby Charlton, one from Brian Kidd on his 19th birthday, and a stunning solo from George Best.

United, wearing an all-blue change strip, went ahead early in the second half when Charlton scored, before Jaime Graca forced extra time with an 81st-minute equaliser.

Eusebio had a chance to win it for Benfica four minutes from the end of normal time but shot straight at Alex Stepney with only the keeper to beat.

AJAX AMSTERDAM 2 PANATHINAIKOS 0 - June 2, 1971

Ajax won the first of three successive European Cup finals two years after being beaten 4-1 by AC Milan in the 1969 final in Madrid.

Ajax, coached by Rinus Michels, were too strong all round for the Greek side coached by Ferenc Puskas, a stalwart of Real Madrid's great side of the 1950s and early 1960s. They remain the only Greek club to reach the final.

Although they went ahead with a fifth-minute goal from Dick Van Dijk, Ajax did not wrap up victory until Arie Haan capitalised on some creativity by Johan Cruyff to score their second in the 87th minute with a shot that went in off Anthimos Kapsis.

LIVERPOOL 1 FC BRUGES 0 - May 10, 1978

Holders Liverpool had beaten Bruges in the two-legged UEFA Cup final in 1976 and beat them again in the European Cup final at Wembley when a Kenny Dalglish goal after 66 minutes proved to be the winner.

Bruges became the first, and so far only, Belgian club to reach the final, but their defensive tactics unravelled when Graeme Souness played a ball through to Dalglish, who waited for goalkeeper Birger Jensen to commit himself before chipping home.

BARCELONA 1 SAMPDORIA 0 After Extra Time - May 20, 1992

It seems hard to believe after their recent success that Barcelona became European champions for the first time only in 1992, when they also became the first Spanish team since Real Madrid in 1966 to lift the trophy.

Coached by Cruyff, who won the European Cup at Wembley with Ajax in 1971, they did it the hard way against Sampdoria, too.

The only goal came eight minutes from the end of extra time after Hristo Stoichkov took a short free-kick that Jose Bakero stopped, allowing Ronald Koeman to smack an unstoppable 25-metre shot past Gianluca Pagliuca for the winner.

BARCELONA 3 MANCHESTER UNITED 1 - May 28, 2011

Barcelona were crowned champions for the third time in six years following wins over Arsenal in 2006 and Manchester United in 2009 and for the fourth time in all with an awesome display of brilliant football, masterminded by coach Pep Guardiola, who played for Barca in the 1992 final at Wembley.

Goals from Pedro, Lionel Messi, who scored his 53rd of the season in his 55th match, and David Villa won it for Barca after a 34th-minute Wayne Rooney strike cancelled out Pedro's 27th-minute opener.

For a while United had hopes of emulating their 1968 win at the old Wembley but in the end were swept away by the sheer magic of Barca's play, with United manager Alex Ferguson praising Barca afterwards by saying they were the best team his side had ever faced.

