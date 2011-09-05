Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
BERNE Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has lost his appeal against a two-match European ban, UEFA said on Monday.
Wenger was suspended for breaking the conditions of a previous ban he served during the Champions League playoff tie at home to Udinese.
Although banned from communicating with his team, Wenger sat in the stands at the Emirates stadium and was in contact with his players over a mobile telephone.
Wenger, who will miss Arsenal's group games against Borussia Dortmund and Olympiakos, said the rules were confusing.
The original ban was imposed for his behaviour during last season's tie at Barcelona.
Arsenal have also been fined 10,000 euros for "improper conduct by their officials," UEFA said.
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.