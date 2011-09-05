Arsenal's coach Arsene Wenger looks on before the start of their Champions League second round qualifier match against Udinese in Udine August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

BERNE Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has lost his appeal against a two-match European ban, UEFA said on Monday.

Wenger was suspended for breaking the conditions of a previous ban he served during the Champions League playoff tie at home to Udinese.

Although banned from communicating with his team, Wenger sat in the stands at the Emirates stadium and was in contact with his players over a mobile telephone.

Wenger, who will miss Arsenal's group games against Borussia Dortmund and Olympiakos, said the rules were confusing.

The original ban was imposed for his behaviour during last season's tie at Barcelona.

Arsenal have also been fined 10,000 euros for "improper conduct by their officials," UEFA said.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)