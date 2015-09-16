VfL Wolfsburg's winning Champions League return after a six-year absence proved that life on the biggest European stage is possible even after playmaker Kevin De Bruyne's departure.

The Wolves beat visiting CSKA Moscow 1-0 for their Group B opener on Tuesday but the scoreline was not reflective of the hosts' dominance, something many people had questioned before the game given De Bruyne's absence.

The Belgium international, who had led them to a second place finish and German Cup victory last season, joined Manchester City for a record 70 million euro ($78.63 million) fee last month, dealing a major blow to his former team with the season already under way.

The 24-year-old forged a reputation as one of Europe's most creative midfielders with 33 assists in 72 appearances in all competitions for the German side, including a record 21 in the Bundesliga last season.

Wolfsburg, however, reacted quickly and made the cash from De Bruyne's transfer count, luring Germany international Julian Draxler away from Schalke 04 for 35 million euros ($39.32 million).

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder started paying off the big investment in him on Tuesday, scoring the 40th minute winner in his fine home debut where De Bruyne's absence went unnoticed.

"Julian has huge potential. He was very present and had good ideas," said Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking. "I am very satisfied with him."

Draxler, quick and versatile, combined well with hard-working Max Kruse and Andre Schuerrle on the wings, with forward Bas Dost a constant threat up front, keeping the Russians constantly on the backfoot.

"The team was very concentrated and was always in control of the situation," Hecking said. "That is not something that is expected after a six-year absence from the Champions League."

It was the prospect of Champions League football this season that helped Draxler leave his boyhood club and if the Wolves are to have a good run in Europe this season they will need all the skills and creativity the World Cup winner has to offer.

Wolfsburg next travel to Manchester United and a good result against the English club, who lost 2-1 to PSV Eindhoven, could mean a bigger home crowd, with only 20,000 seats of the 28,000 filled on Tuesday and the empty stands putting a dampener on celebrations.

"That was disappointing," said club CEO Klaus Allofs. "The team did not deserve that. We will do everything to change that."

"I did not even focus on the anthem because I was looking around the see where the fans were," he said.

Volkswagen-owned Wolfsburg have long been struggling with low attendances in a city with a population of about 125,000.

($1 = 0.8902 euros)

