BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg striker Bas Dost has recovered from a broken foot and will be in their squad for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday, coach Dieter Hecking said.

The return of the Dutchman, whose goals helped Wolfsburg clinch the German Cup and finish runners-up in the Bundesliga last season, could not have come at a better time with Hecking's side having scored just once in their last three league games.

"Bas Dost will be in the team tomorrow," Hecking told reporters on Tuesday.

The forward suffered the injury at a January training camp during the winter break.

Hecking said he would wait until Wednesday to decide whether to include central defender Naldo, who has been sidelined since late February with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The Brazilian's absence has been keenly felt as the Wolves have managed just two wins in their last five matches to slip down to eighth in the league.

"We will discuss it again with the doctors tomorrow and decide," Hecking said on Naldo.

Wolfsburg are in their first ever Champions League quarter-final with Real looking for their 11th European crown.

"Obviously Real Madrid are title favourites. But there is no fear," Hecking said. "We want to look for our chance tomorrow.

"Games such as this are special. Every footballer and fan is looking forward to (it)."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)