AMSTERDAM PSV Eindhoven will have top scorer Luuk de Jong back from injury for Wednesday's Champions League clash with VfL Wolfsburg, the club said.

De Jong, who has netted seven times in the Dutch top-flight this season, is fit to travel to Germany after an ankle problem kept him out of the defeat at CSKA Moscow in their previous Group B game.

Fellow Dutch international Jeffrey Bruma is a doubt for Wednesday's match because of a calf injury but midfielder Maxime Lestienne will miss out again.

The Belgian-born Lestienne has been given some time off following the death of his mother.

Lestienne, who was made a positive impact since arriving from Genoa at the start of the season, has missed PSV's last two games. PSV won their opening Group B match against Manchester United but then lost 3-2 at CSKA.

