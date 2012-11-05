Zenit St. Petersburg's Hulk (L) reacts during his Champion's league Group C soccer match against AC Milan in St. Petersburg's Petrovsky Stadium October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

ST PETERSBURG Zenit St Petersburg striker Hulk will miss Tuesday's Champions League match at Anderlecht because of a thigh injury.

The Brazil international, who was injured in Friday's league game against Rostov, will be sidelined for up to two weeks, the Russian champions said on their website (www.fc-zenit.ru).

Hulk's injury is a major blow to Luciano Spalletti's team, who are third in Group C with three points, two points above Anderlecht after beating the Belgian champions 1-0 last month in St Petersburg.

The powerful forward has been Zenit's top scorer since joining them for a Russian league record 60 million euros ($77 million) just before the transfer deadline.

Hulk will also miss Brazil's friendly against Colombia in the United States next Wednesday.

(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)