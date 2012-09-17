West Brom come from behind to beat sloppy Bournemouth
Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.
ST PETERSBURG Zenit St Petersburg will be without several key players, including newly-signed Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, for Tuesday's Champions League clash at Malaga.
Witsel, who joined the Russian champions for 40 million euros ($52.59 million) from Benfica just before the September 3 transfer deadline, has pulled a hamstring in training, a Zenit spokesman said on Monday.
Italy left back Domenico Criscito, Russia midfielder Sergei Semak and Portugal international Danny will also miss the Group C opener in Spain.
Zenit's other high-profile acquisition, Brazil striker Hulk, is fit and should make his Champions League debut for the Russian club.
AC Milan host Belgian champions Anderlecht in the other Group C match on Tuesday. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)
Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.
Dutchman Patrick van Aanholt scored his first goal for Crystal Palace since his January move from relegation rivals Sunderland to give them a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough and boost their survival hopes on Saturday.
LONDON Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell shone as Scotland staged a rousing comeback to beat Wales for the first time in 10 years in an absorbing 29-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.