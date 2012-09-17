ST PETERSBURG Zenit St Petersburg will be without several key players, including newly-signed Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, for Tuesday's Champions League clash at Malaga.

Witsel, who joined the Russian champions for 40 million euros ($52.59 million) from Benfica just before the September 3 transfer deadline, has pulled a hamstring in training, a Zenit spokesman said on Monday.

Italy left back Domenico Criscito, Russia midfielder Sergei Semak and Portugal international Danny will also miss the Group C opener in Spain.

Zenit's other high-profile acquisition, Brazil striker Hulk, is fit and should make his Champions League debut for the Russian club.

AC Milan host Belgian champions Anderlecht in the other Group C match on Tuesday. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)