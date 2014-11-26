Benfica's Nicolas Gaitan (L) challenges Zenit St. Petersburg's Hulk during their Champions League group C soccer match at the Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Zenit St. Petersburg's Danny (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Benfica during their Champions League group C soccer match at the Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Zenit St Petersburg set up a winner takes all clash with Monaco for a place in the Champions League knockout stages after Danny's goal gave them a nervy 1-0 win against Benfica in Group C on Wednesday.

Danny's well-taken 79th minute goal also ended Benfica's hopes of reaching the last 16 and ensured group leaders Bayer Leverkusen were guaranteed a spot in the next round.

"It was a very difficult match, however aside from the first 10 minutes of the second half, we took control of the game and deserved to get three points," Zenit manager Andre Villas-Boas told reporters.

Defeat was harsh on Benfica who created a number of good chances, but Danny's smart finish proved the difference as Zenit recorded their first win at home in the Champions League group stage in more than two years.

Benfica ended the match with 10 men after Luisao was sent off for a second bookable offence after a lunging tackle.

Zenit have seven points, two behind the now qualified Bayer Leverkusen who host Monaco (5) later on Wednesday.

The home side had the first chance when Hulk's dipping free kick was parried by Benfica keeper Julio Cesar, but neither Axel Witsel or Jose Rondon were able to turn in the rebound.

Rather than spur Zenit into life, however, Andre Villas-Boas's side were subdued as Benfica took control. The visitors enjoyed a couple of decent opportunities but their best chance fell to Eduardo Salvio on 38 minutes.

Nicolas Gaitan had been by far the best player on the pitch and his vision found his fellow Argentine who had slipped in behind Domenico Criscito, but his powerful right-foot shot was well blocked by Yuri Lodygin.

Zenit were happy to reach halftime at 0-0 but the second half was little better for the Russian league leaders and Benfica had another glorious chance when captain Luisao fired a shot wildly wide with only Lodygin to beat.

Zenit produced their first real excursion into Benfica's half on 63 minutes when Danny went on a mazy run but spurned the chance to shoot when opting to an intricate pass to Hulk.

Moments later, Rondon broke free down the left and played an inviting ball across the penalty area but there was not a single player in a blue shirt to tap it into the net.

Zenit finally gave the wrapped-up fans in the Petrovski Stadium something to shout about 11 minutes from time when Hulk played an intelligent floated pass into the path of Danny who produced a fine half-volleyed finish past Cesar.

"There were four teams in our group who are all at the same level and all had the same chances. We did not fulfill our task," Benfica coach Jorge Jesus said.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Martyn Herman)