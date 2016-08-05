West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will play Romanian side Steaua Bucharest in the final Champions League qualifying round after the draw was made in Nyon on Friday.
Guardiola, who twice won the competition as manager with Barcelona, will see his new side travel to the home of the 1986 champions for the first leg as they attempt to reach the lucrative group stages.
Former champions Porto have been handed a tough tie against Roma while four-times winners Ajax face Russian side FC Rostov.
Scottish side Celtic must find a way past Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva, who knocked out Greek side Olympiacos in the previous round.
New Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has said reaching the group stages is a priority for a side who were the first British winners of the European Cup in 1967.
Ireland's Dundalk, who have never reached the group stage, play Poland's Legia Warsaw, with the first leg switched to Dublin's Aviva Stadium.
Ties will be played on Aug. 16-17 with the reverse legs a week later.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.