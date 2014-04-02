Jose Mourinho labelled Paris St Germain's third goal "ridiculous" after Chelsea slipped to a 3-1 defeat in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Chelsea went behind in the fourth minute at the Parc des Princes when Ezequiel Lavezzi fired past Petr Cech, but Eden Hazard's coolly-struck penalty drew them level.

A David Luiz own goal on 61 minutes swung the tie back in PSG's favour and they took a huge stride towards the semi-finals when Javier Pastore capitalised on some lackadaisical Chelsea defending in injury time to beat visiting keeper Cech at his near post.

"It was ridiculous," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"You expect them to score fantastic goals. You don't expect them to score the goals they scored.

"First goal the ball goes to Lavezzi, control, half volley boom.

"It's like this at this level: one chance one goal. Then an own goal and the third goal is a joke. It's not a goal it's a joke."

Chelsea started without a recognised striker in Paris, with Andre Schuerrle leading the forward line, but the German failed to make an impact and Mourinho withdrew him after an hour.

"I'm not happy with my strikers' performances (this season) so I try things," the Portuguese coach continued.

"With Andre I know we have a player who can control the ball.

"I changed the team at 1-1 because I thought Fernando Torres could give us more depth than Andre Schuerrle."

With the return leg at Stamford Bridge next week, Mourinho once again hinted that his side's lack of strikers could count against them when compared to the attacking riches PSG possess.

"It's difficult for us to score goals especially when the games are tight," added Mourinho, who won the Champions League with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

"But they have players who out of nothing can score goals, we are not a team full of talent who can score lots of goals but you never know.

"It's a difficult job now but not impossible, nothing is impossible in football."

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)