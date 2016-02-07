LONDON Chelsea captain John Terry said there had been "no communication" between him and the club following his announcement that he was leaving at the end of the season.

Terry, 35, said last week that he had not been offered a new deal when his contract expires in the close season.

"I made it very clear I wanted to stay," he told Sky Sports after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

"It's a difficult one," added Terry, who made his debut for Chelsea in 1998 and is two games away from making 700 appearances for the club.

"The club is the most important thing. There is no communication between me and the club at the moment...

"I'll never forget my memories here and they will live with me forever."

Chelsea's interim manager Guus Hiddink, who will not be in charge at Stamford Bridge next season, refused to comment on the situation.

He had appeared to suggest earlier in the week that Terry's situation could change and the player could stay at the club.

Of more immediate concern to Hiddink was the injury suffered by Terry's central defensive partner Kurt Zouma.

The 21-year-old France international fell awkwardly early in the second half with his right leg jarring in the turf and bending unnaturally away from his body.

He was carried off on a stretcher but Hiddink said it was too early to say whether the injury could rule the player out for the remainder of the season.

"It is very bad when you land with a hyper-extended and bended knee and leg but let's touch wood and hopefully there will be a good explanation tomorrow," he said.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)