Augsburg's Abdul Rahman Baba leaves the pitch due to heavy rain during his team's Bundesliga German first league soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN Chelsea have signed Ghana left back Abdul Rahman Baba from Bundesliga club Augsburg, the clubs said on Sunday.

British and German media reported that the English champions paid 20 million pounds for Baba.

The 21-year-old Ghana international was a member of his country’s African Nations Cup squad who were runners-up to Ivory Coast this year.

"I am very happy to sign for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can't wait to train with my new team-mates and very much looking forward to working with them and Mr (Jose) Mourinho," he said in a Chelsea statement.

He had joined Augsburg last year after two seasons at Greuther Fuerth and helped them to a fifth place finish and a spot in this season's Europa League.

"Abdul Rahman Baba made a big leap in the past year for us," Augsburg CEO Stefan Reuter said in a statement.

"It is not only a recognition for his work but also ours when a top international club like Chelsea want to sign him."

