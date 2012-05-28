West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Czech Republic goalkeeper Petr Cech has extended his contract with Champions League winners Chelsea until 2016.
Cech, who is in Prague preparing for Euro 2012 next month, has featured in more games (369) for the Londoners than any other overseas player.
"I am really happy I will be a part of this great club for another four years," he told their website (www.chelseafc.com) on Monday.
"I hope the next four years will be as successful as the last eight."
The 30-year-old joined Chelsea from French club Stade Rennes in 2004 and quickly established himself as one of the top keepers in the Premier League.
Cech has won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups and saved three penalties in the shootout win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on May 19.
He did not play in his country's 2-1 friendly win over Israel on Saturday but is expected to feature in the Euro 2012 warmup against Hungary on June 2.
The Czechs face co-hosts Poland, Russia and Greece in Group A next month.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Michael Kahn and Tony Jimenez)
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday's loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.