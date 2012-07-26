Newcastle stay top after late equaliser at Norwich
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
John Terry and Frank Lampard were on target for Chelsea but the European champions fell to a 3-2 defeat to the 'MLS All Stars' in their latest tour match in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The All Stars took the lead in the 21st minute through U.S. international Chris Wondolowski, who converted a low cross from former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry.
Chelsea drew level in the 32nd minute with a Terry header from a Lampard corner and then the provider turned scorer by putting the Premier League team ahead with a tap-in at the back post in the 58th minute.
After a series of substitutions from both teams, the All Stars rallied well with David Beckham, who flew back from the London Olympics preparations to play in the match, having a hand in Chris Pontius' 73rd minute equaliser.
The North American selection then snatched victory in injury time through a deflected shot from Seattle Sounders striker Eddie Johnson.
Chelsea will complete their four-match North American tour with a friendly against AC Milan in Miami on Saturday.
