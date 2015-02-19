LONDON Chelsea have suspended three people from their Stamford Bridge stadium following an investigation into a racist incident, captured in amateur video footage on the Paris metro, the club said on Thursday.

The video appeared to show fans of the London team chanting "we're racist and that's the way we like it" as they stopped a black man boarding a train on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on video by another passenger on the platform at the Richelieu-Drouot metro station before Chelsea played Paris St Germain in a Champions League match at the Parc des Princes.

"Chelsea Football Club is suspending three people from Stamford Bridge as a result of investigations into the incident on the Paris metro on Tuesday evening," the Premier League club said on their website.

"If it is deemed there is sufficient evidence of their involvement in the incident the club will issue banning orders for life.

"We have received substantial information to date following our witness appeal and we are grateful to the many Chelsea supporters who have provided information so far," the club added.

"Our investigations are on-going and we would request any further information is sent to customer.services@chelseafc.com.

"We also continue to cooperate fully with the Metropolitan and Paris police forces who lead the ongoing criminal investigation."

Police said no arrests were made in relation to the last 16 first-leg tie that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The video footage, posted on The Guardian newspaper's website, has been widely condemned by football authorities including Sepp Blatter, president of governing body FIFA.

(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)