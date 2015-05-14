Germany's Andre Schuerrle celebrates scoring their sixth goal during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Brazil at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

BERLIN Former Chelsea winger Andre Schuerrle will get a Premier League winner's medal after coach Jose Mourinho texted him with the good news, the player said on Thursday.

The Germany international made 14 appearances for Chelsea earlier this season, most of those as a substitute, before joining VfL Wolfsburg in February.

"I didn't know that I'd get a medal when I didn't play most of the second half of the season," he told the BBC.

"Jose Mourinho sent me a text to say that I'd get a medal and he asked me to come to the last game. That was very nice for me.

"I'm really happy for the boys. They played a very good second half of the season so of course, for me, it's good to get a medal but the boys did the work."

Schuerrle joined Chelsea in 2013 but made just 20 Premier League starts, with another 24 appearances coming off the bench.

He returned to the Bundesliga and can win more trophies this season with Wolfsburg facing Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup final later this month.

The Wolves have also qualified for the Champions League next season after securing a top three finish with two matches to spare.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)