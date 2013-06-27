Chile's national football team player Johnny Herrera (C) arrives at Hotel Bourbon in Luque, near Asuncion June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

SANTIAGO Universidad de Chile goalkeeper Johnny Herrera was found guilty of killing a 22-year-old woman while he was speeding but will go free, a Chilean judge ruled on Thursday.

Herrera had his driving license revoked for two years and will need to report to police for a year after slamming into student Macarena Casassus in Santiago in December 2009.

The prosecution had sought three years jail for the 32-year old goalkeeper, who plays for one of football-mad Chile's most popular clubs. They argued Herrera was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Speaking after the sentence was passed, Casassus' father told reporters the decision was "a stab in the back" and an "attack on common human beings."

Herrera is the Chilean national squad's second-choice goalkeeper.

(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Rex Gowar and Tom Bartlett)