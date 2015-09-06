Gustavo Gomez (R) of Paraguay competes for a ball with Alexis Sanchez (C) of Chile as Miguel Samudio (L) looks on during their friendly soccer match in Santiago, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez scored in the 82nd minute as Chile beat an under-strength Paraguay 3-2 on Saturday, in their first match after winning their first Copa America in July.

Chile took the lead after seven minutes when a defensive blunder from a Paraguayan player allowed Felipe Gutierrez to beat goalie Anthony Silva.

Chile did not seem to miss key midfielder Arturo Vidal, who left Santiago during the week for personal reasons, and dominated the first half against a Paraguay team mostly made up of players from the local league.

Paraguay looked renewed during the second half with Jonathan Fabbro and Jorge Benite scoring within two minutes of each other before Chile's Sanchez and Jorge Valdivia, however, became more influential on the match.

Gutierrez then scored his second goal after a Mauricio Isla cross before Sanchez sealed the win in the final 10 minutes.

