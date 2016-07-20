Demba Ba of Besiktas and team mates celebrate victory in their Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match against Liverpool in Istanbul February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba is not considering retirement after suffering a career-threatening leg break while playing for Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League.

The 31-year-old collapsed in the second half of his side's derby victory over Shanghai SIPG, with his left leg giving way beneath the knee as he fell to the ground, but the Senegalese hopes to be back in time for next season.

"This is a really bad injury but I can overcome it. I won't call time on my career, that's for sure," Ba, who also had spells with West Ham United and Newcastle United, told Radio Monte Carlo.

"The season here ends in November and the new one starts in March. I'll do my best to return in time for the season after that."

Shanghai Shenhua are fifth in Chinese championship standings and will face Shijiazhuang Ever Bright on Thursday.

