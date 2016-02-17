Australia's Tim Cahill pulls up his socks after being tackled by Oman's Ahmed Mubarak (not pictured) during their Asian Cup Group A soccer match at the Stadium Australia in Sydney in this file photo dated January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

BEIJING Australia midfielder Tim Cahill will join another Chinese Super League club after being dumped by Shanghai Shenhua, his agent said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old former Everton stalwart agreed to terminate his newly-signed contract this week after being told he was not part of Spanish coach Gregorio Manzano's plans for the 2016 campaign.

While Australian fans would have enjoyed seeing Cahill, an icon of the national team, back home at an A-League club, his agent Ante Alilovic said he would be staying put.

"He will stay in China," Alilovic said. "I'm in Asia now and will be with him in two days to discuss potential deals (and) there are a few interested clubs."

The Chinese Super League transfer window closes on Feb. 26 and the new season begins on March 4.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)