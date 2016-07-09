Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Senegal's Papiss Cisse has joined Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, his relegated English club Newcastle United said on Saturday.
The transfer fee for the 31-year-old striker, who had been at Newcastle for four and a half years after joining from SC Freiburg for 9.0 million pounds in 2012, was not revealed.
Cisse scored 44 goals in 131 appearances for the Magpies, who were relegated from the Premier League in May but will be hoping to bounce right back from The Championship under manager Rafael Benitez.
Shandong are one from bottom of the Super League, in one of the two relegation berths, midway through the Chinese season after a 2-0 home defeat by champions and leaders Guangzhou Evergrande last weekend.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.