HONG KONG Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar looks set to face a disciplinary hearing over his involvement in a brawl that marred his Shanghai SIPG side's 1-1 draw with Guangzhou R&F in the Chinese Super League at the weekend.

Chinese media reported on Wednesday that Oscar and three other players involved in the altercation would have their case heard by the Chinese Football Association this week after the disciplinary committee receiving the referee's report.

The Brazilian was involved in a melee in the latter stages of the first half in Guangzhou, which ended with a player from each side being sent off minutes after Oscar had set up team mate Hulk to score his side's equaliser.

Guangzhou players complained the goal had been allowed to stand despite claiming Hulk had been offside when he received the ball and tempers flared once the game restarted.

Oscar thumped the ball at R&F's Chen Zhizhao, who retaliated by pushing the ex-Chelsea man to the ground, leading to both teams squaring up on the halfway line.

Shanghai's Fu Huan and Li Tixiang of Guangzhou were both dismissed by referee Zhou Gang while Oscar escaped punishment.

"Oscar is not a dirty player," SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas said after the game.

"I believe he was hoping to show some passion and fighting spirit. The match was very intense and he wanted to help the team. But of course I believe this kind of conflict should be avoided."

Oscar, Fu, Li and Chen have been called to appear in front of the committee but are unlikely to make personal appearances due to their teams' involvement in the Chinese FA Cup games being played in midweek.

