HONG KONG Spanish coach Gregorio Manzano announced his return to the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Thursday after signing a contract with Guizhou Zhicheng until the end of the current campaign.

Manzano, who was the CSL coach of the year in 2014 after leading Beijing Guoan to second place, issued a statement on his verified Twitter account confirming he was to replace Chinese coach Li Bing.

The 61-year-old previously led Mallorca to success in the 2004 King's Cup before moving to China at the start of the 2014 season to take charge of Beijing Guoan.

After two seasons in the capital he joined Shenhua, but was forced out at the end of last season despite leading the club to fourth place and a spot in the qualifying rounds of the Asian Champions League. He was replaced by Uruguay's Gus Poyet.

Guizhou are currently 11th in the 16-team Chinese Super League standings having defeated Guangzhou R&F on Friday to secure their first win of the current campaign.

