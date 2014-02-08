Italy's Alessandro Diamanti (C) walks out of the pitch past his coach Cesare Prandelli (L) during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match against Germany at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italy international forward Alessandro Diamanti has signed a deal to join Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande of China, bringing an end to his three-year stint at Serie A club Bologna.

The three-year contract with the 30-year-old is worth 6.9 million euros ($9.40 million), the Chinese champions, coached by Italy's World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi, said in a statement.

Diamanti, capped 17 times by Italy, will join Evergrande in Spain, where the club is undergoing pre-season training, once he completes his medical.

Guangzhou became the first Chinese side to win Asia's premier club tournament last season when they edged FC Seoul on away goals. They also won the domestic Chinese Super League for a third straight season.

