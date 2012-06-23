Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
Didier Drogba is hoping to create a similar impact in the Chinese Super League as David Beckham has made in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, the Ivory Coast striker said on Saturday.
Earlier this week Drogba completed his transfer from European champions Chelsea to Shanghai Shenhua where he will join former Stamford Bridge team mate Nicolas Anelka.
The Ivorian said he was determined to help the game in China develop.
"I love to learn and to see different cultures," Drogba told reporters. "So, for me, it's a very good experience.
"It's a challenge. People say 'yeah Chinese football is not so good'. Maybe it's a bit ambitious as a reference point to take David Beckham but people were saying when he went to America that it's not a good move.
"What he has done for the MLS, the publicity, it has no price so that's why I am going ... I want to do something good for Chinese football. I want to help them to grow and develop."
LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
AUSTIN, Texas High school athlete Mack Beggs and many of his opponents want him to wrestle against boys, but the transgender boy on Friday wrestled in a Texas championship for girls because of state sport regulations on gender.