Didier Drogba is hoping to create a similar impact in the Chinese Super League as David Beckham has made in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, the Ivory Coast striker said on Saturday.

Earlier this week Drogba completed his transfer from European champions Chelsea to Shanghai Shenhua where he will join former Stamford Bridge team mate Nicolas Anelka.

The Ivorian said he was determined to help the game in China develop.

"I love to learn and to see different cultures," Drogba told reporters. "So, for me, it's a very good experience.

"It's a challenge. People say 'yeah Chinese football is not so good'. Maybe it's a bit ambitious as a reference point to take David Beckham but people were saying when he went to America that it's not a good move.

"What he has done for the MLS, the publicity, it has no price so that's why I am going ... I want to do something good for Chinese football. I want to help them to grow and develop."

