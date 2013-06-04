Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson arrives for the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers at Stamford Bridge in London May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Former England football coach Sven-Goran Eriksson has joined Guangzhou R&F as their new coach, the Chinese Super League club said on Tuesday.

Eriksson replaced Li Bing and would serve until December 2014, the club said on their website (www.gzrffc.com.cn).

The 65-year-old Swede resigned as technical director of Dubai-based Al Nasr over the weekend and, before leaving Dubai, said he wanted to go back to club coaching.

Apart from England, Eriksson had coaching spells with Mexico and Ivory Coast at international level and Benfica, Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Manchester City at club level.

