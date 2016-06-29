Zenit St. Petersburg's Hulk celebrates his goal during their Champions League group H soccer match against Olympique Lyon at the Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Zenit St Petersburg forward Hulk arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday to complete his potential move to Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, in a deal which could break the Asian transfer record for the third time in five months.

Shanghai will reportedly spend 56 million euros (46.23 million pounds) to secure the services of the 29-year-old, which will break the previous record of 50 million euros that Jiangsu Suning paid for midfielder Alex Teixeira in February.

"After (Hulk) arriving in Shanghai, we will conduct a comprehensive medical check-up on him," Sui Guoyang, the Shanghai club's team manager, told reporters.

"We will sign the contract with him after we confirm all (health) details. Then we will have a media briefing."

The Brazilian international has scored 56 goals for Zenit in 97 Russian Premier League matches and was the league's top scorer in the 2014-15 season with 15 goals.

The Chinese Super League club are coached by the former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

