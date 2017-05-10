HONG KONG Chinese football officials do not expect to take any action against former Brazil international Hulk following allegations the Shanghai SIPG striker punched a rival coach during the Chinese Super League win over Guizhou Zhicheng at the weekend.

Guizhou head coach Li Bing alleged Hulk was involved in an altercation at halftime with his assistant, Yu Ming, but Chinese Super League vice director Li Lipeng told Chinese media there was no evidence a punch was thrown, as Li Bing had claimed.

"There was a minor argument," Li Lipeng told Titan Sports.

"From what we have seen, there is no evidence to show that the situation can be defined as a disciplinary offence.

"Both clubs had an understandable desire to win the match, and at the late stage of the first half those intensions reached a high level and extended into the break. From our understanding the situation was not as bad as first thought."

Li Lipeng said the CSL had started a formal investigation into the incident and had received evidence from both clubs but he believed Guizhou and Shanghai had "reached an understanding".

The CSL vice-director also issued a rebuke to Li Bing for his comments in both the post-match press conference and via Chinese social network weibo.

"Throwing words around through the press or on the internet is not the preferred or formal way to communicate," he said.

"Before we receive any formal request we can only pay attention.

"Now we have started the formal process, and are coordinating the information exchange and communication. The rest we will leave in the hands of both clubs.

"The CFA won't take any further steps if both sides decide to end the matter here."

