Hamilton grabs pole, Vettel raises Ferrari hopes
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
China coach Alain Perrin is confident his team can get through their initial round of World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018 but was disappointed to be lumped in the same group with Qatar.
China, ranked 82nd in the world, have also drawn Maldives, Bhutan and Hong Kong but Perrin said he was most concerned about 99th ranked Qatar, where he coached the youth team and local clubs before his current job.
"I am full of confidence for the success of China but ... I don't want to play against Qatar," the Frenchman told Chinese media.
"Because I worked in Qatar and know them very well. I think Qatar are the strongest team in group two, so I was hoping to avoid this team."
Qatar have the edge against China in a relatively even head-to-head and won the last contest 2-0 at the 2011 Asian Cup.
But the Qataris had a poor Asian Cup earlier this year, crashing out of the preliminary round, as opposed to China who enjoyed a trip to the quarter-finals.
China have qualified for the World Cup only once in 2002 and exited from the tournament with three straight defeats and without scoring a single goal.
The team's failure to reach the global showpiece since has long been a bugbear for soccer-mad Chinese fans.
Perrin faces a Herculean task steering China to Russia from the Asian confederation, where Asian Cup champions Australia, Japan and South Korea have featured regularly in recent tournaments.
"We have to do our best and play all eight games to win," he said of the initial phase of qualifying. "With World Cups, there are no easy games."
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
GENEVA Josip Drmic scored less than two minutes after coming on as a substitute to give Switzerland a 1-0 win over Latvia which kept up their 100 percent record in their World Cup qualifying group on Saturday.