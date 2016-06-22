Choi Yong-soo has become the fifth South Korean coach in this season's Chinese Super League after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal to move from FC Seoul to Jiangsu Suning, the Chinese club said on their website on Tuesday.
Choi, who led Seoul to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League this year, will take over from July 1. He replaces Romania's Dan Petrescu, who was sacked earlier this month.
Choi, who became Seoul's full-time head coach in 2012, also guided the team to the K League title that year and a runners-up finish in the 2013 AFC Champions League.
He joins compatriots Chang Woe-ryong (Chongqing Lifan), Lee Jang-soo (Changchun Yatai), Hong Myung-bo (Hangzhou Greentown) and Park Tae-ha (Yanbian Funde) in China's top flight.
Jiangsu currently sit third in the championship, four points behind leader Guangzhou Evergrande.
