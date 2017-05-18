HONG KONG Australia internationals Robbie Kruse and James Holland have left Chinese Super League side Liaoning Whowin with immediate effect, the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) announced on their website on Thursday.

The pair joined the Chinese club in February but the PFA revealed the duo had cancelled their contracts and were now free agents.

"The PFA has provided ongoing support to James and Robbie following the club's repeated failure to honour its contractual obligations to the players," PFA Chief Executive John Didulica said in a statement.

"The players had placed the club on notice to remedy the situation, however the club has failed to do this.

"As a result, both players have terminated their respective contracts for just cause, in accordance with FIFA regulations. As a consequence, they are now free agents and entitled to sign with clubs of their choosing."

Kruse, who was part of Australia's Asian Cup winning squad in 2015, joined Liaoning having spent the previous three seasons on the books of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga while Holland moved to China after a stint with A-League side Adelaide United.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)