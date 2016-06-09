Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
Former Bayern Munich boss Felix Magath has been appointed the head coach at Shandong Luneng, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club has announced.
The 62-year-old German also managed Wolfsburg, Schalke 04 and Fulham, and replaces Brazilian Mano Menezes, who quit the side that have reached the AFC Champions League quarter-finals but are mired in the league's relegation zone.
Magath's move also saw him reunite with Shandong captain Hao Junmin, who had a stint at Schalke when the German was in charge there.
Magath, who won two Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and one with Wolfsburg, is set to begin his stint in China with Sunday's league fixture against Hebei China Fortune.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.