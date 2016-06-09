Fulham manager Felix Magath reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at the Britannia stadium in Stoke, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Former Bayern Munich boss Felix Magath has been appointed the head coach at Shandong Luneng, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club has announced.

The 62-year-old German also managed Wolfsburg, Schalke 04 and Fulham, and replaces Brazilian Mano Menezes, who quit the side that have reached the AFC Champions League quarter-finals but are mired in the league's relegation zone.

Magath's move also saw him reunite with Shandong captain Hao Junmin, who had a stint at Schalke when the German was in charge there.

Magath, who won two Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and one with Wolfsburg, is set to begin his stint in China with Sunday's league fixture against Hebei China Fortune.

