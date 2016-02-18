Former Inter Milan striker Obafemi Martins is leaving Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders for China's Shanghai Shenhua, according to a statement on his Twitter account.

The 31-year-old, who has also played for Newcastle United and Birmingham in England and VfL Wolfsburg in Germany, will join up with former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba at the Chinese Super League (CSL) club.

"After significant reflection, I have decided to join Shanghai Shenhua FC of the CSL," Martins tweeted on Thursday.

He joins a host of high-profile foreign imports to have relocated to China in the past few weeks, including Ivorian striker Gervinho, Brazilian midfielders Alex Teixeira and Ramires, and Colombian striker Jackson Martinez.

