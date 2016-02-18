Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
Former Inter Milan striker Obafemi Martins is leaving Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders for China's Shanghai Shenhua, according to a statement on his Twitter account.
The 31-year-old, who has also played for Newcastle United and Birmingham in England and VfL Wolfsburg in Germany, will join up with former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba at the Chinese Super League (CSL) club.
"After significant reflection, I have decided to join Shanghai Shenhua FC of the CSL," Martins tweeted on Thursday.
He joins a host of high-profile foreign imports to have relocated to China in the past few weeks, including Ivorian striker Gervinho, Brazilian midfielders Alex Teixeira and Ramires, and Colombian striker Jackson Martinez.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
MUNICH Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA competitions when he struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.