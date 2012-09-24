Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
ZURICH European champions Chelsea will face either Monterrey of Mexico or the winners of the Asian Champions League in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup following draw for the tournament on Monday.
Chelsea received a bye in the first round of the competition, to be held in Japan from December 6-16, and will enter at the semi-final stage on December 13.
The Asian champions will be decided in early November.
The champions of the Japanese J-League, which ends on December 1, will open the tournament against New Zealand's Auckland City at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.
With eight games remaining in the J-League, Sanfrecce Hiroshima lead Vegalta Sendai by two points and former Asian champions Urawa Reds are a further three points back.
The winners of that first match will then play the African champions, who will be decided on November 10 with the victors going on to face Brazil's Copa Libertadores champions Corinthians in the last four on December 12.
The third-fourth place match and the final are both in Yokohama on December 16.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.