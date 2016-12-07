Factbox on the Club World Cup, which kicks off in Japan on Thursday:

TEAMS

Real Madrid (Spain) - UEFA Champions League winners

Atletico Nacional (Colombia) - Copa Libertadores winners

Club America (Mexico) - CONCACAF Champions League winners

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) - African Champions League winners

Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea) - Asian Champions League winners

Kashima Antlers (Japan) - Japanese champions (hosts)

Auckland City (New Zealand) - Oceania Champions League winners

FIXTURES

Thursday, Dec 8

Quarter-final playoff

Kashima Antlers v Auckland City - Yokohama (1030 GMT)

Sunday Dec 11

Quarter-finals

Jeonbuk Motors v Club America – Osaka (0700 GMT)

Mamelodi Sundowns v playoff winner – Osaka (1030 GMT)

Wednesday Dec 14

Fifth-Sixth place playoff - Osaka (0730 GMT)

Semi-final

Atletico Nacional v Winner of 2nd quarter-final - Osaka (1030 GMT)

Thursday Dec 15

Semi-final

Real Madrid v Winner of 1st quarter-final - Yokohama (1030 GMT)

Sunday Dec 18

Third-fourth place playoff - Yokohama (0700 GMT)

Final - Yokohama (1030 GMT)

HISTORY

* The Club World Cup replaced the Intercontinental Cup as FIFA's premier international club competition in 2005. The Intercontinental Cup, which pitched the champions of South America against the champions of Europe, ran from 1960 to 2004.

* Barcelona won a record third title when they beat Argentina's River Plate 3-0 in last year's final in Yokohama with a goal from Lionel Messi and two from Luis Suarez.

* All the winners have come from Europe or Brazil. Africa has had two finalists in TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo (2010) and Raja Casablanca (2013). The other three confederations have never produced a finalist.

* New Zealand's Auckland City have represented Oceania in the Club World Cup eight times with a third place finish in 2014 their best result.

* Yokohama's 72,000-seater International Stadium, venue of the 2002 World Cup final, will be hosting the Club World Cup final for the eighth time.

PREVIOUS FINALS

2000 Corinthians (Brazil) 0-0 Vasco da Gama (Brazil) (aet, Corinthians won 4-3 on penalties) - Rio de Janeiro

2005 Sao Paulo (Brazil) 1-0 Liverpool (England) - Yokohama

2006 Internacional (Brazil) 1-0 Barcelona (Spain) - Yokohama

2007 AC Milan (Italy) 4-2 Boca Juniors (Argentina) - Yokohama

2008 Manchester Utd (England) 1-0 LDU Quito (Ecuador) - Yokohama

2009 Barcelona 2-1 Estudiantes (Argentina) (aet) - Abu Dhabi

2010 Inter Milan (Italy) 3-0 TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo) - Abu Dhabi

2011 Barcelona 4-0 Santos (Brazil) - Yokohama

2012 Corinthians 1-0 Chelsea (England) - Yokohama

2013 Bayern Munich (Germany) 2-0 Raja Casablanca (Morocco) - Marrakesh

2014 Real Madrid (Spain) 2-0 San Lorenzo (Argentina) -Marrakesh

2015 Barcelona (Spain) 3-0 River Plate (Argentina) - Yokohama

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)