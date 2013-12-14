Elkeson (R) of China's Guangzhou Evergrande gestures as he celebrates his goal against Egypt's Al Ahly with his team mate Muriqui during their FIFA Club World Cup match, at Agadir Stadium in Agadir December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Dario Conca of China's Guangzhou Evergrande celebrates his goal against Egypt's Al Ahly during their FIFA Club World Cup match at Agadir Stadium in Agadir December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Zhang Linpeng (C) of China's Guangzhou Evergrande celebrates winning their FIFA Club World Cup match against Egypt's Al Ahly, at Agadir Stadium in Agadir December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

AGADIR, Morocco Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande beat African counterparts Al Ahli 2-0 with South American goals at the Club World Cup on Saturday to earn a glamorous semi-final with Bayern Munich

Brazilian forward Elkeson and Argentine playmaker Dario Conca struck in the second half for the Chinese side coached by Italian World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi.

Eight times African champions Al Ahli appeared to suffer from their lack of domestic football, which has been suspended in Egypt since the Port Said stadium disaster last year.

Al Ahli playmaker Mohamed Aboutrika, one of the top African players of his generation and making possibly the last appearance of his career, missed an easy chance early on and was substituted at halftime after a low-key display.

The Egyptians, backed by several thousand fans chanting Arabic versions of Argentine football songs, were gifted an outstanding chance early in the game when Guangzhou goalkeeper Zeng Cheng kicked a clearance straight at Emad Moteab.

He chipped the ball into the middle of the area and Aboutrika, 35, somehow headed over from close range with the whole goal beckoning.

Guangzhou broke the deadlock four minutes after halftime when Muriqui's effort was cleared off the line by Ahmed Fathy, but Elkeson followed up to shoot into the roof of the net.

Muriqui, who could have extended Guangzhou's lead but flicked the ball wide after racing clear of the defence on to a chipped pass, was also involved in the second goal in the 67th minute.

This time he got in front of two defenders and saw his shot saved by Ekramy only for Conca to follow up and slot home.

Said Abdallah hit the bar with a long-range effort for the Egyptians but, apart from that, they never seriously threatened a comeback.

Guangzhou will play European champions Bayern on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Josh Reich)