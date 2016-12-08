Football Soccer - Kashima Antlers v Auckland City - FIFA Club World Cup Match - First Round - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - 08/12/16. Auckland City's Fabrizio Tavano (2nd L) and teammates reacts after losing the match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Kashima Antlers snatched a late 2-1 win over Auckland City's part-timers in the Club World Cup preliminary round tie on Thursday as video technology made its debut in a senior FIFA competition.

Auckland, the club champions of Oceania and surprise semi-finalists two years ago, went ahead five minutes into the second half when Emiliano Tade's free kick found Kim Dae Wook and the South Korean defender scored with a header.

The New Zealanders' goal came against the run of play but Kashima, who qualified as champions of host nation Japan, equalised 17 minutes later when Shuhei Akasaki turned in Ryota Nagaki's cross.

Just as the game looked set for extra-time, Kashima's Mu Kanazaki headed in from close range with two minutes to go to set up a quarter-final tie on Sunday with African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

For the first time in a FIFA competition, the match featured so-called Video Assistant Referees who are allowed to pass information from television replays to the referee on the pitch if requested.

The system, which also allows the referee himself to look at match-changing incidents on pitchside monitors, is being trialed by FIFA, who hope to use it at the 2018 World Cup.

The referee did not call for any reviews.

