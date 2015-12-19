Barcelona's soccer player Neymar attends a training session ahead of their Club World Cup final soccer match against Argentine club River Plate, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Barcelona's soccer players Lionel Messi reacts during a training session ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final soccer match against China's Guangzhou Evergrande in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

YOKOHAMA Barcelona forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar are still doubtful for the Club World Cup final against River Plate, coach Luis Enrique told reporters on Saturday.

Messi missed Thursday's semi-final against Guangzhou Evergrande because of pain caused by a kidney stone and Neymar was recovering from a small strain in his adductor muscle.

"The two are improving," said Luis Enrique without giving further details.

Team captain Andres Iniesta added. "They haven't been able to train and it will depend on how their sensations, I hope they can play.”

European champions Barcelona meet River, their South American counterparts, on Sunday.

Messi never played professionally in Argentina and has faced an Argentine side only once before, when Barcelona met Estudiantes in the 2009 final.

